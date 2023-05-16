Richard Alfred Christian, aged 51, of Gladstone Avenue, Ramsey, has pleaded not guilty to a domestic abuse offence.
He is also charged with making a threat to cause death or serious injury, which was said to involve an allegation of him wielding a knife.
That offence can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The offences are alleged to have been committed in December and January.
He was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
The case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on July 4.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainant, and not to enter the street where she lives.