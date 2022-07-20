Delegates from 22 countries at gathering
His Excellency Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer hosted a reception for international delegates attending the Small Countries Financial Management Programme.
The event at Government House provided an opportunity for the 22 participants from the Caribbean, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Africa to share their experiences with members of Tynwald and representatives of the island’s business community.
The programme, which is funded by the Isle of Man Government, contributes to the sustainable growth and prosperity of small state economies through capacity building in regulation and financial management.
Held over two weeks at Oxford University and the Nunnery in the Isle of Man, the learning sessions focus on real-life challenges such as risk assessment, debt sustainability, transformational change, negotiation skills, leadership, and regulatory improvement.
The knowledge and expertise passed on by a range of eminent practitioners, business school presenters and academics during the two weeks provides a lasting legacy by giving participants a more powerful voice within the international community.
Stephen Pickford, chair of the Small Countries Financial Management Centre, said: ‘We help to develop a common set of skills and attributes that people need in order to be effective in their countries. Delegates tailor the learning to meet their own circumstances, test new approaches, exchange ideas and build networks for future collaboration.’
Bryan Eiseb, a delegate from the Central Bank of Namibia, added: ‘The impact of the Small Countries Financial Management Programme on a global scale is phenomenal. Encouraging nations to come together to look at common challenges and emerging issues is the golden thread running through the entire programme. I applaud the Isle of Man Government for its efforts.’
