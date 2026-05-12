The government’s Public Health department is carrying out a dental health survey of five year olds in the island.
The survey will take place this month and involve a short dental check for children whose parents or carers have consented.
Parents or carers of children who are five years old between May 11-22 should have received a letter and consent form from their school asking them to take part.
For those who consent, their child’s teeth will be checked in school by the dental survey team.
The dental survey is not like a regular dental check-up. It will only take a few minutes and if the team does find anything that needs to be examined further, they will get in touch by letter.
The survey takes place every other year and helps Public Health to understand the oral health needs of children in the island.
Minister for Cabinet Office David Ashford MBE said: ‘The results of the dental survey will act as a benchmark for future work to improve oral health and help to plan dental services.
‘The previous dental survey indicated a high level of tooth decay in five-year-olds in the Isle of Man.
‘With the supervised toothbrushing programme well-established in many of the island’s nurseries, continued examination is important to help us to identify any long-term trends and measure the success of the programme over time.
‘The data gathered also helps us to develop the island’s core dataset to build a picture of the factors affecting health and wellbeing in children and adults.