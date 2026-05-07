An island charity is hosting a special one-day wellbeing event next weekend.
Sight Matters’ ‘Moments that Matter’, supported by Manx Solar Electrical, is taking place on Saturday (May 16) as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.
Hosted at Sight Matters’ headquarters at Corrin Court in Onchan, the event has been designed to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all.
While the charity’s work focuses on supporting people living with sight loss, this event is open to everyone.
The charity say the day will offer a rich and varied programme of sessions led by experienced wellbeing practitioners, allowing attendees to explore a range of approaches to relaxation, mindfulness and physical wellbeing. Designed as a flexible, choose-your-own experience, participants are encouraged to shape their own day at a pace that suits them.
Sessions will include meditation with Mike Kewley; yoga with Happy & Healthy Yoga and Envivo Fitness, including a calming sound bath experience; Pilates with Saras Zest for Life; tai chi with Raymond from Tai Chi Place; breathwork with cacao led by Rosemary’s Holistic Therapy; and tapping sessions incorporating energy healing flowers with Andi Barker.
Tickets are priced at £60 for the full day, with an optional lunch available
Volunteer coordinator at Sight Matters Debbie Thomson said: ‘While our work supports people living with sight loss, this event is very much for the whole community.
‘Mental wellbeing is something we all need to take care of, and Moments that Matter is about creating a space where people feel welcome to do just that.
‘At the same time, by taking part, attendees are helping us continue to provide essential emotional and practical support to those who need it most.’
For more information or to book a place, call 674727, follow the link on the Sight Matters’ Facebook page or purchase directly online at https://sight-matters.idloom.events/momentsthatmatter