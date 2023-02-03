Digital Isle of Man has announced record-breaking new figures that show a 79% increase in eGaming licences over the last five years.
The agency revealed that 75 licences have been granted by the island’s Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC) – the greatest number of licences ever supervised at one time on the island, and a 15% increase on the previous year.
There has also been a 22% rise in eGaming jobs created in the sector over the last year, totalling nearly 1,000 jobs.
The announcement comes as Digital Isle of Man attends the International Gaming Summit (ICE) conference at the ExCeL, London.
The event, which runs until Thursday, brings together industry leaders, innovative tech companies and experts to discuss the latest developments in the eGaming and technology world. ICE offers a chance to meet these businesses and discuss the benefits of an Isle of Man eGaming licence and how the agency can assist businesses looking to relocate or base their business on the island.
The growth of the eGaming sector on the Isle of Man demonstrates its status as a hub for the industry with favourable regulations, a stable economy and digital infrastructure
Chief executive of Digital Isle of Man, Lyle Wraxall, said: ‘I’m delighted to return to ICE this year off the back of what has been a very successful year for our eGaming sector.
‘Once again, we will be joined by a fantastic delegation of Isle of Man businesses to promote the island and all it has to offer the eGaming industry. A strong and robust licensing regime used to be seen by many as a barrier to doing business, but is now considered the Isle of Man’s USP, and I’m proud of the role Digital Isle of Man has played to help secure this unprecedented growth for the island’s eGaming sector.
‘The Isle of Man is at the forefront of the global eGaming industry and has proved just how resilient and adaptable it can be, demonstrating sustained growth for several years.
‘The industry is a significant contributor to our economy, and this latest milestone is testament to the strength of the island as an international tech hub.’
In 2001, the Isle of Man was one of the first jurisdictions in the world to introduce legislation specifically designed to benefit gambling and eGaming firms and fully protect customers, and has established an excellent reputation as a leading regulatory jurisdiction for eGaming, supported by its robust, mature and agile licensing regime, giving businesses prestige on the global stage.