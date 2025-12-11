Pat Costain was presented with her MBE by the Princess Royal, Her Royal Highness Princess Anne at Windsor Castle recently.
Mrs Costain received the award in the King’s New Year’s Honours for her ‘outstanding contribution to public service and charitable causes in the Isle of Man’ having been Captain of the Parish of German since 2010, and chairman of Peel Charity shop since 2020.
Mrs Costain was accompanied on the trip to the castle by her husband Derek and her two daughters Alison and Louise who had travelled from America and Tenerife respectively to attend the ceremony.
Mr and Mrs Costain were then spending a few days in Tenerife before heading back to the island.