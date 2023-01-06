As complaints about the surface of Station Road (Shoprite) car park persist, the local authority is continuing to liaise with the contractors who carried out the work.
Since the work was completed several months ago, members of Ramsey Commissioners have been receiving comments from drivers and pedestrians about the uneven surface and the accumulation of rainwater.
The matter was initially raised by Leonard Singer who urged the board to ask the contractors to find a solution that would rectify the matter.
The matter has been raised again, this time by Wilf Young who told the latest board meeting: ‘When it was freezing the surface was ice, now it’s thawed it’s back to water!’
Discussions with the contractors are continuing.