The founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, Sir Tim Martin, says he doesn’t believe the pub giant’s long-awaited arrival in the Isle of Man will ‘impact the competitiveness’ of the island’s hospitality sector.
Speaking exclusively to Media Isle of Man ahead of the opening of The Conister Arms in Douglas, Sir Tim said he expected the new venue to be a ‘plus’ for the city centre rather than a threat to local independents.
The pub, which officially opens its doors on Wednesday, May 14, marks the chain’s debut on Manx soil.
Located on Regent Street, the venue has taken over the former 1886 Bar and Grill, which closed just days ago.
Concerns have been raised among some islanders and local business owners about how the budget-chain’s pricing model could affect smaller pubs, bars, and cafes in the capital.
But Sir Tim was quick to play down fears of domination or monopoly.
‘We’ve had 45 years of experience running pubs,’ he said. ‘We’ve never had a monopoly.
‘We have one pub in the Isle of Man - I don’t think it’s going to affect the competitiveness of the whole market.
‘I think it’ll be a plus.’
He added: ‘It’s a free world, and people can choose to support their local pub if they wish.
‘But our franchise model means local investment, local employment - I think that will be an overall economic benefit.’
A total of £1.8 million has been spent redeveloping the historic Regent Street site, which originally opened in 1886 as the Isle of Man General Post Office before becoming a multi-level bar and restaurant in the 2010s.
Named after the iconic Conister Rock in Douglas Bay - home of the Tower of Refuge - the new pub will be one of the largest hospitality venues in the island, with space for up to 725 people across four floors and a dedicated outdoor seating area.
Sir Tim, who grew up in Northern Ireland, admitted he hasn’t yet stepped foot in the island, despite years of rumours about a Wetherspoon opening here.
‘I’ve probably gone past it on a boat or seen it from a plane,’ he said with a laugh. ‘But I will get over there soon.’
The Conister Arms will open daily from 8am, serving food until 11pm, and closing at midnight Sunday to Thursday, with extended hours to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. Children accompanied by adults will be welcome until 10pm.
It will operate under a franchise model run by local operator James Thompson and his team.
Thompson Holdings, which owns the building, has said the move is key to ‘securing the long-term vitality’ of Douglas city centre.
All existing staff from 1886 have been offered roles in the new venture, with 120 additional jobs created.
New employees have undergone a four-week training programme both on and off-island, and will benefit from Wetherspoon’s employee scheme.
In a move aimed at offering value to both locals and TT visitors, the pub will launch with low prices during the run-up to the festival - a time when many venues traditionally raise theirs.
On the matter of pricing, Sir Tim confirmed that the pub’s price range will be ‘similar to central Liverpool’ and acknowledged the possibility of including local Manx brews on the drinks menu.
‘The franchisee will have an element of discretion in respect of local breweries,’ he said.
‘It may well be possible - and probably desirable.’
Asked whether he’ll be toasting the opening on Wednesday, Sir Tim replied: ‘If I can’t get there, I’ll be having a pint somewhere and wishing The Conister Arms and its customers all the best.’
His tipple of choice? ‘Probably Abbot Ale from Greene King,’ he said, adding with a laugh: ‘If we can’t get it in the Isle of Man, I’ll be bringing it over on my own boat.’