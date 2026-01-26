The Isle of Man Fatstock Marketing Association (FMA) has expressed ‘dismay and shock’ and the spiralling payments made to Isle of Man Meats board members.
The FMA also says it had no idea about the payments which means it has had no say in blocking the rises.
The total amount paid to board members in 2023 was £48,308 which actually went to down in 2024 to £42,288. However, that amount for last year has shot up to £96,091.
Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) Minister Clare Barber provided the details following a written Tynwald question from Onchan MHK Julie Edge on the issue of board members’ pay.
In a statement, the FMA said: ‘Since the FMA were forced to sign its meat plant business over to the new Isle of Man Meats Company Ltd (IOMMCL), an arm’s length government company, in 2018, we have had ever increasing concerns with how the business has been run.
‘The current director in this position (on the IoM Meats Board) and the rest of the FMA Board were unaware the extent of the board members’ payments until the publication of the answer to the written question submitted by Julie Edge MHK.
The FMA directors have been asked by farmers how they have allowed the payments to directors and the chairman to escalate, the simple answer is we did not know because the information was not shared.’
The increase in IoM Meats board members’ pay comes despite butchers and other customers switching to UK suppliers, along with concerns over unreliable supplies and low-standard produce.
Isle of Man Meats has also referred itself for an independent review after a bull escaped from its premises and ran through a Braddan housing estate before being shot by police.
The FMA says: ‘If improvements were far above the costs incurred by these professional directors, then they could perhaps be condoned but unfortunately this does not seem to be the case.
‘In fact, the business seems to be reliant on ongoing subvention, usage of which has escalated annually, staff numbers have increased significantly, waiting times for farmers to get their stock into the plant has risen markedly again and local butchers have struggled to get the product their customers want through the season and again especially in the lead up to Christmas.
‘The FMA, which is made up of five elected farmer members, a number of whom have been actively engaged in running the business prior to IoMMCL's takeover, is dismayed and shocked with the payment detail of what was provided in the written response to the tabled question by Julie Edge.
‘The farming industry is struggling to understand this particular level of expenditure and the consequential strain on the remaining DEFA budget.
‘As farmers, we have a very clear understanding of how critically important this facility is to our businesses’ along with keeping the Island self-sufficient in meat.
‘The industry and the island recognise the complexities and challenges of running this facility and values the contribution that DEFA make.
‘The shareholders are currently working together to identify core roles, structures and framework for the board as part of the current reset process and are working towards improved communication and understanding with the IoMMCL.’