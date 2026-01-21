Annual pay to Isle of Man Meats board members has more than doubled over the past year.
The total amount paid to board members in 2023 was £48,308 which actually went to down in 2024 to £42,288. However, that amount for last year has shot up to £96,091.
This increase comes despite butchers and other customers switching to UK suppliers, along with concerns over unreliable supplies and low-standard produce.
Isle of Man Meats has also referred itself for an independent review after a bull escaped from its premises and ran through a Braddan housing estate before being shot by police.
Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) Minister Clare Barber provided the details following a written Tynwald question from Onchan MHK Julie Edge who asked how much Isle of Man Meats has paid in each of the last three years to its Board members via payroll and via the settlement of invoices issued by private companies.
Isle of Man Meats changed the payment structure for its board members were paid a couple of years ago, moving from fixed annual fees to daily rates. Government-appointed non-executive directors moved to a daily rate of up to £475, with the chair paid £550 per day.
In addition to payroll payments, Isle of Man Meats also settled invoices issued by private companies connected to board members which has also risen significantly in 2025.
This includes Quantum Connection Ltd which earned more than £100,000 in combined payments from Isle of Man Meats and DEFA in 2025 which was founded by the chair of Isle of Man Meats Damien Corcoran.
Mrs Barber also revealed DEFA itself made further payments to board members via invoices to private companies, including to Quantum Connection Ltd.
The response added that, in 2024, a revised board was appointed and throughout 2024 and into the first half of 2025 additional payments were authorised under the financial delegations of DEFA’s accounting officer. These additional payments ceased in August last year.