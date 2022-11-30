Demonstrating the breadth and depth of initiatives supported, the fund allowed Donny’s 1950 Fordson F83W Van – which he used as a painter and decorator – to be brought back to life, renovated by Andrew Faragher and other volunteers from the Jurby Transport Museum; funded an exhibition to mark the 80th anniversary of the loss of the Mona’s Queen at Dunkirk; bought a new exhibition tent for Laa Columb Killey and carried out maintenance to the buildings and tunnel for the Great Laxey Mines Railway.