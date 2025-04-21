A 21-year-old motorist has admitted being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of two drugs.
Marcus Ray Reynolds previously denied the offences, with a trial set to take place on April 23.
However, earlier this month, he appeared in court and changed his pleas to guilty.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court police were on patrol on March 11 last year, when they came across Reynolds in a Peugeot Partner van, in a lay-by at Earystane in Colby.
He was sitting in the driving seat and was described as having bloodshot eyes.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and Reynolds, of Croit Ny Glionney, Colby, was arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken and sent for analysis to the UK.
This later produced readings of 2.5 for cannabis, which has a legal limit of two, and 13 for Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), which has a limit of 10.
When interviewed, apprentice joiner Reynolds handed in a prepared statement, saying that he’d driven to the lay-by after a family argument.
He said that he then smoked a spliff and was waiting for a friend to go for a walk, but had no intention of driving again.
Reynolds said that he planned to leave the car in the lay-by and stay with his friend, but if they had not come, he had running shoes in the van’s boot, to run home.
The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked for an adjournment, saying that his client required his driving licence for his employment.
Mr Wood said that the offences did not carry an obligatory disqualification, and references would be obtained to give Reynolds the best chance of avoiding this.