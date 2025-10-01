The Isle of Man Steam Railway swapped its usual fine dining service for chaos and comedy last weekend, as the cast of Fawlty Towers took over the dining car.
Hundreds of passengers were told not to mention the war as they boarded for a Saturday evening dinner and Sunday lunch filled with mishaps and mayhem, hosted by none other than the infamous Basil Fawlty, his sharp-tongued wife Sybil, and the ever-hapless waiter Manuel (he’s from Barcelona).
True to the much-loved sitcom, no meal ran smoothly.
Customers found themselves roped into the show as impromptu fire wardens, Manuel was spotted running down the platform in confusion, the chef had to be carried off the train by Basil after drinking too much, and at one point a Siberian Hamster was reported to be on the loose.
The immersive dining experience drew visitors from far and wide.
Some couples had travelled from across the UK to be part of the fun, while others had journeyed from as far as the United States, keen not to miss out on the chance to relive a slice of British comedy history on the rails.
The event proved to be a hit, with glowing reviews from passengers who praised the actors’ uncanny resemblance to John Cleese, Prunella Scales and Andrew Sachs in their pomp.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Railways confirmed that, due to its popularity, Basil and company will be making a return to the dining car in 2026.
The Fawlty Towers experience is one of many themed offerings now available on the Steam Railway, which is gearing up for a busy autumn and winter season.
With Hop Tu Naa and Christmas on the horizon, the heritage network is encouraging passengers to take a look at its festive programme.