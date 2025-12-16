Queen’s Pier in Ramsey was lit up in festive colours after its Christmas lights were switched on during a ceremony on Saturday.
Despite wet and windy weather, dozens of people turned out for the event, with Manx Radio presenter Judith Ley given the honour of switching on the lights.
Those attending were offered free hot drinks and mince pies and, once the lights were illuminated, members of Ramsey Choral Society led the crowd in carol singing.
A spokesman for the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust said the event had once again demonstrated strong community support.
He said: ‘The support we continue to receive continues now as it always has done. We are always extremely grateful for everyone’s support as without it we could not continue.
‘Our Christmas lights switch-on was another great success, despite the awful weather. We are extremely grateful to Judith Ley who agreed to switch on the lights, to the Ramsey Choral Society who led us in our carol singing and to Sammy and Ki who again provided the Christmas trees, erected them and ensured the lights on them were expertly fitted and working.
‘Also thanks to our volunteers who give up more time to support the events and our fundraisers for their assistance in serving the hot drinks and mince pies.
‘We’d also like to say a massive thanks to Heather for her face painting skills.
‘A magnificent total of £529.11 was raised through donations and merchandise sales.’
The Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust signed a five-year lease with the Isle of Man Government in July 2017 to restore the first three bays of the pier.
The work was completed within four years and went on to become the largest community project on the island.
To date, eight of the pier’s 60 bays have been restored, with work currently taking place on bays nine and ten.
The pier will be open on December 23 and 24, from 4pm to 6pm, allowing members of the public to enjoy a quiet walk and view the Christmas lights.