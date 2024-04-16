Double Olympian Fatima Whitbread has given a moving keynote speech at the launch of a Manx Care initiative that aims to reduce the need for children to enter the care system.
The former world javelin record holder was speaking from personal experience as she addressed the ‘Edge of Care’ conference at the Villa Marina on Wednesday, She told the Manx Independent : ‘My campaign is all about the rejuvenation of the care system. ‘I grew up in care and I am using this lived experience to help build positive mental health for our children.
‘I was abandoned as a young baby and some would say left to die. A neighbour heard a baby crying in their flat and hadn’t seen anybody coming or going after a couple of days so she called the police.
‘They came and broke down the door and rescued the baby, which was myself, and I spent six months in hospital recovering from malnutrition. During that period I was made a ward of court by Hackney Borough Council and then spent the next 14 years of my life in children’s homes.
‘I recognise the importance of supporting and nurturing young people’s talent, passion and skills, and am promoting collaboration across organisations to ensure families can remain together, with support to enable this to happen safely.’
Fatima travelled to the island as part of ‘Fatima’s UK Campaign’ and on Tuesday visited the National Sports Centre to discuss the importance and power of sports and the work that has been done to give care leavers free access to the facilities there.
There are currently 86 or 87 children in the island’s care system either in foster placements or residential settings. Edge of Care brings children’s services and agencies together in a multi-disciplinary initiative to improve outcomes.
It aims to use early intervention to reduce the need to put children and young people in care.
And it also aims to help those who are placed in care to return home as soon as it safe and appropriate to do so, with the right support in place.
It has been running as a pilot for 12 months.
Julie Gibney, assistant director for Children and Families Social Work, said: ‘It’s exceeded our expectations.’
Jonathan Whalley, chief executive of St Christopher’s - a charity for children and young people in care or leaving care - said 80 per cent of cases during the 12 month pilot had successful outcomes.
He said: ‘They’ve either been prevented from going into care or if they’ve come into care, the vast majority have returned home quickly.
‘The majority of children in care are victims of circumstances. Crises in people’s lives can flash up but care can also be inter-generational and we need to try to break that cycle.’
Manx Care’s children’s services and its partner agencies believe that in most circumstances, young people are best cared for within their own families.
Edge of Care’s full launch means that intensive support is available for families in crisis, more or less immediately.
This can include family and parenting support and therapeutic intervention that can address the issues causing concern, rather than going down the route of social work intervention only.
Manx Care says it is important in situations where families feel they are reaching crisis point that the professionals ensure the right support is available, from the right professional at the right time.
This programme aims to ensure that resources are appropriately allocated, providing the best value for money for residents.
Police Superintendent Steve Maddocks said: ‘Working together and in partnership to help and assist is the only way to ensure the young person gets the right help and support, early, and at the right time.’
Fatima also encouraged people across the island to explore the opportunity to become foster carers – a rewarding and valuable undertaking that can change children and young people’s lives, and improve long-term outcomes.