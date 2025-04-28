The sound of brass is set to fill the air again in upper Laxey as the Great Laxey Brass Band Festival returns this weekend.
Six of the island’s leading brass bands will gather in the village, performing in rotation across four lively outdoor venues from 1pm this Sunday, May 4.
These venues include the Mines Tavern, Glen Gardens Pavilion, the Queen’s Hotel and the Village Square.
This year’s festival will feature performances from Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band, Douglas Town Band, Manx Concert Brass and Youth Band, Ramsey Town Band, Rushen Silver Band and Onchan Silver Band.
Families can also look forward to a packed afternoon of entertainment, with children’s entertainers and bouncy castles forming part of the festivities.
Garff commissioner Marinda Fargher said: ‘This is the eighth year of the festival, and it has become a much-loved highlight of the island’s calendar.
‘The wonderful sounds of brass reverberating around the village create an incredible musical and visual spectacle, making it a truly memorable day out in Laxey.
‘With performances taking place in the open air, the vibrant sounds of brass will echo through the village all afternoon, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere that makes for a wonderful experience for all.’
At 4pm on the day, all six bands will assemble in the Village Square for a ‘Massed Band Blast Off’ - a sound powered by more than 150 musicians playing in unison.
A spokesperson from the festival added: ‘Visitors can enjoy an afternoon of great music and there’s no shortage of refreshments and treats on offer from Laxey’s many cafés, pubs, and eateries.
‘Get ready for a dramatic, tune-filled, unforgettable afternoon — The Great Laxey Brass Band Festival, another great day out in Laxey!’