Douglas City Council is looking for resident’s views on what Noble’s Park should look like in the future.
The local authority has launched a survey asking questions about safety, accessibility, sports facilities and areas for improvement.
In the summer, the council invited ‘expressions of interest’ to create a comprehensive plan for the area which was sustainable and inclusive.
The council adds that any feedback is ‘valuable’ and residents have until December 19 to complete the survey.
The local authority says it will help guide any future redevelopment projects in the area.
A spokesperson from Douglas City Council commented: ‘Your voice matters - thank you for helping us make Noble’ Park the best it can be.’