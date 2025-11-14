Police have confirmed that they have found a person who was ‘sleeping rough’ at Ballure, Ramsey.
An appeal went out for information this morning by the Isle of Man Constabulary Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team, who said they had received reports of this person potentially being in a tent or make-shift tent.
The police said they were concerned for this person’s safety during ‘the winter season and weather we are currently having’.
However, the person has now been found and the police are working with partner agencies to assist in finding them accommodation.
A spokesperson said: ‘Thank you so much for everyone’s assistance in this matter.
‘It’s a real testament to our small and caring island that your assistance has helped us with this so quickly.’