Douglas Council has spent over £38,000 so far on new changing rooms at Pulrose playing fields.
Planning permission was granted to the local authority earlier this year for the Springfield Road facility, which includes four player changing rooms and showers.
The pitches are used by Pulrose United and Douglas Athletic football clubs, and the development has been ongoing since December 2022.
The local authority is also planning to apply for funding from the Football Foundation once tenders have been returned at the end of this month.
The information was provided in response to a written question by Councillor John Skinner.