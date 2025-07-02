One of a pair of pricey SUVs purchased by Isle of Man Airport for use as bird scarers has still yet to be fitted out to perform its duties.
Airport bosses have refused to disclose how much they paid for them.
Asked whether the modifications had been carried out to enable the vehicles to be used as bird scarers, a spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said: ‘Both vehicles will be adapted to perform the bird-scaring function.
‘One vehicle is fully modified, while the other is currently with the electrical engineers undergoing its outfitting.
‘One is currently in active use and is the primary bird scaring vehicle. The other will be deployed after build completion and thorough testing to confirm full functionality.’
Airport bosses were last year forced to defend the decision to purchase the two electric SUV vehicles whose main purpose would be to conduct wildlife patrols, specifically bird-scaring duties.
The two Volvo XC40s were acquired for the airport fire service and were to be fitted with a ‘vehicle-mounted bird dispersal system’, the DoI said.
In response to a Freedom of Information request, the department refused to reveal the cost of the vehicles or the modifications, claiming this information would likely ‘prejudice the commercial interests’ of a ‘person, business or DoI’.
Volvo’s website gives a list price of the core model as £44,600 - although vehicles sold to public sector organisations via a Crown Commercial Services framework come with varying discounts.
Bird strikes can damage aircraft engines, windshields and fuselages, risking serious accidents, delays, cancellations and unscheduled maintenance.
Carrying out patrols ‘helps to manage wildlife populations ethically, minimising harm and reducing the risk to aircraft operations’, the DoI said.
It said one vehicle will be in use on the airfield for most of the operational day.