A long-standing Douglas dry cleaners has announced it will be closing its doors permanently at the end of the year after more than two decades serving customers in the capital.
Christopher’s Dry Cleaners, located at Castle Mona Shops on Douglas Promenade, confirmed the news in a post on social media on Friday, citing rising costs as the main reason behind the difficult decision.
In a statement, the business said: ‘It is with deep regret we have to inform our customers of some sad news. After almost 22 years of business, Christopher’s will sadly be closing permanently from Wednesday, December 31.
‘Due to increasing rent, bills and other costs, the business has been struggling to continue and we have found ourselves with no other option.
‘We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty over the years, especially with Covid and the Promenade roadworks which lasted over three years. We’re still very much open until the 31st December, so please use us while you can!’
The family-run business, known for its professional and specialist dry cleaning services, has been a staple of the Castle Mona Shops for more than two decades, attracting regular customers from across the island.
Owner Vicky, along with team member Lauren, said they had been overwhelmed by the support shown since making the announcement.
‘We’ve had so many lovely messages from people who’ve used us for years,’ Vicky said.
‘It’s been a really hard decision, but unfortunately, with everything going up, from rent to energy bills, it’s just no longer sustainable.’
It comes amid growing concern that more small businesses could be forced to close after Tynwald approved a 9.9% rise in the minimum wage, despite warnings about the potential impact on island traders.