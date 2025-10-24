Manx Telecom has confirmed it has been sold to JT Group and CVC DIF, marking a major shake-up in the island’s telecommunications sector and paving the way for a rollout of 5G across the Isle of Man.
The deal, announced on Friday but long been rumoured, sees the island’s largest communications and digital infrastructure provider acquired by the Jersey Government-owned JT Group, supported by CVC DIF, the infrastructure strategy of global private markets manager CVC. The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals.
The move brings together two of the Crown Dependencies’ best-known telecoms operators, creating what has been described as the largest full-service provider across the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.
Manx Telecom, which employs almost 400 people in the island, said the partnership would strengthen its long-term commitment to the Isle of Man while helping drive innovation and investment in next-generation technology.
Gary Lamb, chief executive of Manx Telecom Group, said: ‘We’ve always been proud to serve the Isle of Man, and this partnership marks an exciting new chapter, with JT sharing our core values and long-term vision.
‘Working together with JT and CVC DIF, we’re in a strong position to accelerate innovation locally through 5G investment, as well as supporting the continued growth of our Group businesses OV in Global IoT and Synapse360 in Managed IT Services to deliver the high-quality service our customers expect.’
The deal represents a ‘significant milestone’ for both companies, according to Daragh McDermott, chief executive of JT Group.
He said: ‘This is a significant milestone for JT Group and Manx Telecom Group. We’re bringing together two operators with strong community ties and a shared ambition to invest in the future, including accelerating the rollout of 5G connectivity across the Isle of Man.
‘With CVC DIF as our strategic partner, we’re building a stronger platform for innovation and growth - one that benefits customers, employees, and the wider Isle of Man community.’
The combined company says it will continue to invest in key digital infrastructure, including fibre broadband, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, 5G and managed services, with an emphasis on reliability, security and sustainable growth.
Tom Goossens, partner and co-head of the DIF Infrastructure fund strategy at CVC DIF, said the firm’s investment reflected ‘conviction in the long-term value of resilient, locally rooted digital infrastructure’.
He said: ‘As the Isle of Man’s incumbent operator, Manx Telecom Group offers a strong platform for innovation and growth, and we are excited to support its next phase of development.
‘The partnership with JT Group further builds on this foundation, enabling us to scale operational capabilities across the Crown Dependencies and beyond. Together, we aim to accelerate investment in next-generation networks and deliver enhanced connectivity and enterprise services to customers.’
The acquisition is expected to bolster the island’s digital economy by strengthening international connectivity and expanding Manx Telecom’s role in the wider regional market.
Customers across the Crown Dependencies are said to benefit from expanded services and continued investment in technology, while both companies say they remain committed to maintaining locally focused operations.