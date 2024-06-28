A 20-year-old Douglas man has admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
Neil Clarke was arrested by police in a back lane, off Bucks Road, and was found to have 8.4 grams of the drug in his pants.
He claimed he had been told to collect the cannabis and had been too scared to refuse.
Clarke will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police saw the defendant in the lane on June 1, at 7.55pm.
They described him as ‘shaking uncontrollably’ and smelling of cannabis.
He told officers: ‘I’ve got some cash in my pocket, that’s all.’
Clarke was taken to police headquarters, where a search found nine plastic wraps of the class B drug in the groin area of his trousers.
The total amount found was 8.4 grams valued by police at £168.
Clarke, who lives at South Quay, claimed it was for personal use.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Helen Lobb, who argued that the case could be sentenced in the lower court.
Ms Lobb said that a basis of plea would be prepared before sentencing, which would be based on the statement her client gave to police.
In that statement, Clarke had said he had been told to collect the cannabis and he had been scared of the person who told him to, but he refused to name them.
He said he had been under duress for around four years now and that the people pressuring him would pull up in cars and look for him.
He claimed that if he hadn’t accepted the drugs, they would say that they would add their value to the value that they said he already owed them.
Ms Lobb said that it was accepted that Clarke did not have a defence of duress, but there had been an element of it, which would be put forward in his basis of plea.
The court heard that the defendant is currently on police bail for an allegation of money laundering, in relation to £950 in cash which was found.
Ms Lobb asked for a probation report and a psychiatric report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction.
Bail continues.