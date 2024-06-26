Neil Cowie is perhaps best-known as the resident DJ at the 1886 nightclub in Douglas as well as a presenter on 3FM.
He is now also a headline DJ at the popular Isle of Wight festival, which took place last week.
With his musical background, you would expect his top 10 to include, songs, artists or venues.
However, in a bit of a break from tradition, Neil has decided to rank his favourite places to eat in the island, shining a spotlight on some much loved hospitality businesses that are ‘currently feeling the effects and pain of cost-cutting’ - and we’re all for it!
Here are DJ Neil Cowie’s top 10 favourite places to enjoy a meal with his wife:
10. The Shore, Laxey
A wonderful addition to Laxey. We love the Sunday lunch, and it has impeccably tuned out staff with an eye for detail. It also has the best toilets in any restaurant in the island! Go see for yourself.
9. Kella’s, Port St Mary
The newbie Kella’s has started strong in Port St Mary, with an excellent menu and a stunning view. The restaurant is so lovely inside and screams quality throughout.
8. Breakwater Cafe, Peel
Such a lovely vibe and a brilliant little stop off for a breakfast bap at the weekends. We love just sitting there and enjoying the locals and visitors alike. It has great value, and our dog Stellar loves it there too.
7. Frank Matcham’s, Douglas
Another new concept, with small plates, a great selection of cocktails, wine, beer and spirits. A wonderful place to pop into before a night out, and the best thing is free - the view! A ‘people watchers’ delight.
6. Cafe Red, Port Erin
Another great breakfast stop off. The food is always delicious and it offers a perfect fry up. The staff are lovely and a credit to Port Erin.
5. L’experience, Douglas
Some restaurants don’t ever have to change and this is certainly one of them. Consistently great and we’re never disappointed. French onion soup, steak and a crème brûlée. Yum...
4. Refuge, Douglas
It’s now more of a bistro lounge than a coffee shop, but the menu is varied and has a European feel. Robert and Tamara are wonderful hosts and always go the extra mile to create an authentic experience.
3. Titan, Douglas
What’s not like about Titan? It’s a steak lovers dream. They also make some of the best chips too. Steaks, lamb and chicken on skewers are just delicious. If you like fish you won’t be disappointed as they’ve got that covered too.
2. The British, Douglas
Lately we’ve had some of our best get-togethers with friends at The British. It’s our go to ‘big table’ restaurant. Sunday afternoon is a time when I get to kick back and I love a Sunday dinner. Richard and Sian are a dream team, the food is so well presented and it really is top notch. The Embassy Room is lovely and this place would rival many of the top London restaurant’s.
1. Enzo’s, Douglas
Our absolutely favourite restaurant in the island. Enzo and the team are just amazing. The menu is fantastic and it always feels special each time we go. I love the intimate feel of the place and we’ve celebrated many special occasions at Enzo’s over the years.