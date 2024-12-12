An 87-year-old Douglas man will face two trials in five days next year.
Richard Ean Gorry Wilson, of Woodbourne Road, has denied two allegations of failing to keep a dog under proper control.
The first incident is alleged to have taken place on February 26, and a trial will be held for that on February 28 next year.
The second is alleged on May 26, and a trial will take place for that on March 3 and 4 next year.
The allegations are civil matters rather than criminal offences.
Mr Wilson was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
Mr Reynolds said that his client’s dog, a Doberman called Bronson, had been in the care of the police for the last six months.
The advocate said that there were no powers to seize the dog under the section of law his client had been charged under.
Mr Reynolds said that his client had now been asked to pay the costs for Bronson to be rehomed and for vet bills.
He asked the prosecution to obtain details regarding the grounds that the dog was being kept.
Bail continues.