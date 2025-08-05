A crew from Douglas lifeboat station have been at RNLI headquarters in Poole, Dorset, to collect the relief lifeboat.
For their first day taking the RNLB Betty Huntbatch to sea it was only right to fly the Manx flag and coxswain Peter Cowin had the honour of raising the Triskelion.
Following completion of crew training in Poole, the Trent-class lifeboat is expected to arrive in Douglas on Saturday.
Trainee coxswain Robert Radcliffe said: ‘The whole crew was impressed with how clean and well-maintained the boat was.’
The all-weather lifeboat Betty Huntbatch will replace the current life-expired Mersey-class one.
Douglas had originally been allocated a Shannon class lifeboat to replace the ageing Mersey.
But discussions continue with the Manx government over a long term solution for a new lifeboat station, the current one on Battery Pier being beyond life expectancy.
It will most likely be demolished once the RNLI purchases a new vessel.
A review was carried out by the RNLI last year to determine the most appropriate lifeboat to serve Douglas - and where it should be based.
The station’s Mersey-class all-weather boat has been stationed on the liner berth near Victoria Pier due to a safety issue with the winch in the old boathouse.
Once the Betty Huntbatch arrives, both boats will be moored in the outer harbour.
An RNLI spokesperson described the relief lifeboat as an ‘interim solution’.
She said: ‘If all goes well with the training, weather and passage, the Trent all-weather lifeboat should be arriving in Douglas on Saturday (August 9).
‘The all-weather lifeboat will be in operation from a berth as agreed with the Isle of Man Government, while discussions continue around a permanent solution and the long-term future.’
Betty Huntbatch served Hartlepool RNLI for 19 years before being replaced with a Shannon-class boat last year.