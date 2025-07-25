A yacht had to be assisted by Port Erin RNLI on Thursday morning after suffering engine failure and a twisted, inoperable mainsail.
The volunteer lifeboat crew was paged at 11.54am on July 24, following a pan pan broadcast from the 9m yacht, which had one person on board.
The vessel was struggling in moderate sea conditions around 1.5 miles west of the lifeboat station, with a north-westerly force 5 breeze putting it at risk of drifting further out to sea.
The skipper, who was starting to suffer from seasickness, called for help using a marine VHF radio.
The RNLI’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Neil Crowe launched at 12.05pm, close to high water, and quickly reached the scene.
Once alongside the yacht, crew member Matthew Perry was transferred onto the vessel and managed to straighten out the tangled mainsail.
The yacht was then able to make its way back to Port Erin Bay under sail, closely escorted by the lifeboat. It was brought safely alongside the visiting moorings.
The skipper was taken ashore and brought back to the station by the shore crew, where he was given a cup of tea and checked over.
Helm Tony Mitchell said: ‘As a skipper it is vital to keep radio equipment licensed and maintained, also to know how and when to send a pan pan broadcast.
‘It is also important to carry out engine checks regularly and prior to leaving the harbour.
‘In this case, the skipper knew exactly what to do and, once given his cup of tea, the colour quickly returned to his face.’
The launch was authorised by Duty Launch Authority Lewis Ridgway.
Crew were Helm Tony Mitchell, Sam Kennaugh, Matthew Perry and John-Paul Walker. Shore crew included Jason Fleming, Iain Wilkinson, Tom Mooney and Melissa Bills.
The lifeboat was recovered and ready for service again by 12.53pm.