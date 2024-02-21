A drug driver, who was already disqualified, has been handed a suspended sentence and a five year driving ban.
Jamie Christopher Aire tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
He also admitted possessing ecstasy, having no insurance, and having no vehicle licence.
Magistrates sentenced the 32-year-old to 20 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years and also made him the subject of an 18 month suspended sentence supervision order.
We previously reported that Aire was driving a Volkswagen Golf on Main Road in Colby, on August 9 at 10.15am.
Police stopped him for a check and found that he had been disqualified in March 2023 for two years, for driving under the influence of cannabis, and the vehicle’s tax had expired in February the same year.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine and Aire was subsequently arrested.
A search of his car found six red pills, which were later identified as ecstasy, valued by police at £90.
After being taken to police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which was sent to the UK for analysis, and later produced a result of 214 for benzoylecgonine, the metabolite of cocaine.
The legal limit is 50.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a period of supervision.
Ms Dodge asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas and his co-operation with police.
The advocate said that Aire had admitted to officers that he was banned from driving and that he had drugs.
Ms Dodge said that the probation report detailed personal difficulties which Aire was going through at the time, which she would not go into in open court.
The defendant was said to have self-referred to the drug and alcohol team, which Ms Dodge said was indicative of his motivation to make changes.
The advocate added that the latest offences were now six months ago and there had been no further offending.
She also said that, if Aire was sent to custody, he would lose his full-time employment.
Magistrates sentenced the defendant, who lives at Harcroft Terrace in Douglas, to 20 weeks’ custody for the drug driving offence, 10 weeks for driving while disqualified, and two weeks for possessing ecstasy, all to run concurrently.
No separate penalties were made for the tax and insurance offences.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and take an extended driving test at the end of his five year ban from the roads.