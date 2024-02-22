Crowe Trust Isle of Man has appointed Dawn Ashall as a director.
Ms Ashall joins fellow directors Debbie Clague, Andy McLarney, Pam Harvey and managing director Phaedra Bird on the corporate service provider’s board.
She has gained more than 25 years’ experience during a career wholly within the Isle of Man’s fiduciary sector. Her qualifications include being an FCCA-qualified accountant and a STEP Trust and Estate Practitioner.
She said: ‘I’m delighted to join the board and thank everyone in the team for their support since I joined the business as an associate director last year.
‘Being a director-owned business makes Crowe Trust stand-out from larger fiduciary service providers. From day one it has been very clear to me that everyone here is part of a work family with a genuine, personal and professional commitment to colleagues and clients.’
Miss Bird said: ‘Dawn’s wealth of industry experience and knowledge have been a great asset to the business ever since she joined us. These strengths, combined with her commitment to the company, make her a valuable addition to our board.’
Crowe Trust Isle of Man is the fiduciary arm of Crowe Isle of Man LLC which was established in 1983 and is based at Victory House, Prospect Hill, Douglas.
The company has a team of 48 professionals, including dedicated audit, tax, advisory, trust and support teams.
The firm is associated worldwide through Crowe Global. Crowe Global is a top-10 global accounting network with approximately 20,000 staff around the world.