Douglas at 7.20am ( Isle of Man government webcam )

Dry and bright today, with sunny spells through thin high cloud. Temperatures will rise to a very pleasant 16 Celsius with light winds.

Outlook

Cloudier on Sunday, with a few outbreaks of rain most likely in the afternoon.

Showery rain on Monday morning. becoming mostly dry during the second half of the day.