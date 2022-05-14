Dry and bright

Saturday 14th May 2022 6:21 am
Douglas webcam
Douglas at 7.20am (Isle of Man government webcam )

Dry and bright today, with sunny spells through thin high cloud. Temperatures will rise to a very pleasant 16 Celsius with light winds.

Outlook

Cloudier on Sunday, with a few outbreaks of rain most likely in the afternoon.

Showery rain on Monday morning. becoming mostly dry during the second half of the day.

Sunrise: 5:18am Today Sunset: 9:13pm Today

