Saturday 14th May 2022 6:21 am
Douglas at 7.20am (Isle of Man government webcam )
Dry and bright today, with sunny spells through thin high cloud. Temperatures will rise to a very pleasant 16 Celsius with light winds.
Outlook
Cloudier on Sunday, with a few outbreaks of rain most likely in the afternoon.
Showery rain on Monday morning. becoming mostly dry during the second half of the day.
Sunrise: 5:18am Today Sunset: 9:13pm Today
