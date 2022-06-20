Dry and sunny

The view from the Bungalow at 7.10am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

Today will be fine and dry with prolonged spells of sunshine and a light west to north-westerly breeze. Highest temperature around 18°C.

Dry with sunny spells this evening, before it turns increasingly cloudy tonight. A light to moderate west to southwest wind with temperatures falling no lower than 10°C.

Outlook

Tomorrow will be cloudy with the threat of some patchy light rain and drizzle during the morning, before leaving the afternoon dry with some bright or perhaps sunny spells breaking through. Highs of 18 or possibly 19°C with a light west to northwest wind.

Dry and bright on Wednesday with hazy sunshine, and feeling warm with top temperature of 18 or possibly 19°C.