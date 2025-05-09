A special tribute event is being organised by the Isle of Man Airsoft Club in memory of Peel man Chris Garrett, who tragically died in Ukraine this week while carrying out bomb disposal work.
Chris, 40, was a former member of the club and a British Army veteran who had spent years volunteering in Ukraine, working to disarm explosive devices left behind in war-torn areas.
He co-founded the charity Prevail Together, which focuses on landmine risk education and bomb disposal.
Chris was killed on Tuesday, May 6, in the city of Izyum during an incident involving an improvised explosive device (IED).
Another man, believed to be Australian, also died in the blast.
The Manx Airsoft Club said: ‘As some of you will know, we lost a friend and former member Chris Garrett in Ukraine during a UXO incident.
His NGO has set up a GoFundMe and we’re asking all our members and those who knew him to consider donating to assist his family.’
They added that a special gameday will be held at the end of June in Chris's honour, with all proceeds going to his family. Full details are to be announced soon.
Tributes have poured in for Chris, known as ‘Swampy’, who was described as a ‘common man’s hero’ whose actions ‘saved countless lives.’
The Chief Minister has said he is ‘shocked and deeply saddened’ following the death of the Manx volunteer.
Alfred Cannan MHK added: ‘Chris’s heroic, selfless and tireless work in Ukraine over the past decade – through the charity Prevail Together, of which he was Co-Founder and Chair – has undoubtedly saved many lives and eased suffering.’
Chris is survived by his partner Courtney and their young daughter.
He returned to the island briefly in 2023 when Courtney was pregnant, but went back to Ukraine to continue his humanitarian work.
To support the fundraiser, visit the GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/.../7etggn-donate-in-memory-of.