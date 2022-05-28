Dry, sunnier later

Douglas at 7.10am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Dry with patchy cloud around during this morning, best of the sunshine in the afternoon. Moderate locally fresh northwest wind and a maximum temperature of 16°C.

Into tomorrow, dry with variable amounts of cloud, but also some bright or sunny intervals at times. Moderate mainly northerly wind and slightly cooler, top temperature 14°C.

Outlook

On Monday largely cloudy with bright intervals at times. Small risk of isolated showers. Light to moderate northwest wind and top temperature 12°C.