Dull at first, drier later

The view at the Bungalow at 7.10am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

A dull start to today with low cloud and mist patches affecting parts of the island at first this morning. Mostly dry and with some bright or sunny spells possible in the afternoon. Light winds and a top temperature of 15°C.

Outlook

Largely cloudy on Tuesday with the risk of mist or fog patches at first, then a few outbreaks of light rain or drizzle at times, especially the evening. Light west or northwest winds and a top temperature of 13°C.

Cloudy with a risk of coastal mist/fog patches at first on Wednesday and again overnight. Largely dry with sunny intervals developing in the afternoon. Light or moderate westerly winds and temperatures up to 15°C.