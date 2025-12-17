The Treasury Minister says it is very difficult for the Job Centre to ensure there is no duplication in the reporting of job vacancies.
Dr Alex Allinson was responding to a Tynwald question for written reply from Speaker Juan Watterson.
The Minister explained that a vacancy may be registered by both a prospective employer and an employment agency that the employer has engaged to help fill their vacancy.
But he said: ‘If common or generic terms are provided to the Job Centre when registering the vacancy - such as “administrator” or “labourer”, and “salary TBC” – and the employment agency does not specify to whom or which organisation the vacancy relates, it would not be possible for the staff of the Job Centre to identify the duplication.’