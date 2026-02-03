The MHK behind the island’s Assisted Dying Bill has written to the UK’s Lord Chancellor over the apparent delay in the legislation receiving Royal Assent.
Former Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson has sought personal assurance from David Lammy that the bill’s rate of progress towards Royal Assent is ‘neither anomalous nor been subject to any artificial impediment’.
Dr Allinson’s private member’s bill completed its passenger through Tynwald in March last year - with the Isle of Man on track to becoming the first place in the British Isles to introduce a right to die law.
But similar legislation in the UK has become bogged down in House of Lords amendments.
Former justice secretary Lord Falconer said a ‘minority of peers’ were ‘filibustering’ - or delaying - the Bill and has threatened the unprecedented use of the Parliament Act to override peers' objections if it is not passed soon.
Dr Allinson is concerned that the apparent delay in the Manx legislation is no coincidence.
In his letter to the Lord Chancellor, he said: ‘I am writing to you regarding the apparent delay in Royal Assent for the Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill 2023 which completed its passage through Tynwald in March 2025.
‘There has obviously been interest in the progress of our legislation given the current passage of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in the Lords.
‘There has been concern expressed by members of Tynwald and our community regarding when Royal Assent will be granted.
‘In view of these concerns I would like to ask for your personal assurance that the rate of progress for assent is neither anomalous nor been subject to any artificial impediment.
‘I would be very grateful if you would agree to meet with me to discuss any remaining parts of the Bill which require further explanation or clarification.’
Dr Allinson explained the Assisted Dying Bill has a series of commencement provisions which will need further time and resource to introduce, and a lot of workstreams necessary for the bill’s operation are currently on hold.
He added: ‘The constitutional relationship between the UK and the Isle of Man is very important to me, and to our community and I would not want this matter to bring this into question.
‘I look forward to hearing from your office and discussing this matter further in the near future.’
The Assisted Dying Bill provides the right to die for terminally ill residents who have a clear and settled intention to end their lives. It was expected to come into effect from 2027.
Dr Allinson said there had been contact from one of the policy officers in the Crown Dependencies team of the International, Rights and Constitutional Policy Directorate in May and again in July of last year - and he had worked with staff from the Attorney General's chambers to address questions regarding training, guidance and the post-death review process.
Since then, he said, he was not aware of any further areas which required clarification.
Dr Allinson sent the letter on Friday and has not yet had a response.