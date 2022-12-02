The 2022 recipients of the Arts Aid scholarships have been announced by the charity.
This year, there are nine students who receive funding towards their education in the arts, five studying for degree courses and four students in diplomas.
Amy Convery has started her second year of three in a musical theatre diploma with Laine Theatre Arts.
Alicia Schofield has progressed to her final year of a diploma in dance at SLP College in Leeds. Annabel King is another recipient of the scholarship, having started her music degree in Fitzwilliam college in Cambridge.
Paulina Kurzydlowska has started her Fine Art degree at Liverpool Hope University. Gracel Delos Santos has progressed to a degree in Acting at the prestigious LAMDA college.
Some students are getting their first taste of Arts Aid funding this year such as Aislinn Lace, who is to study a Diploma in Dance at SLP College.
Lily Dodd is in the second year of her foundation degree in Dance at London Studio Centre and will receive financial aid from the charity. Meisie Germyshuis, who begins her professional diploma in singing and musical theatre at PPA.
Finally, Lewis Pycroft for his second year of a Virtual Theatre & Digital Experiences course at Rose Bruford College.