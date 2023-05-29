Multiple agencies have come together to teach primary school children how to stay safe and look after their mental health.
The Crucial Crew project, which was operating at the Villa Marina last week, has taught thousands of children who are about to make the move to secondary school important skills since it began.
This involved how to respond in an emergency, CPR, road safety and when to dial 999.
The joined up approach aims to provide potentially life-saving information that would be helpful to the students taking part. This year, along with talks and workshops by the emergency services and St John Ambulance, there were interactive sessions on active travel and mental health.
It included the police talking about making choices and choosing a consequence, the fire and rescue service on safety at home, the Coastguard and RNLI on water safety, and charity Isle Listen on mentally preparing for secondary school.
There was also information from St John Ambulance on life support training and CPR, and safe routes to school.
John Gill of St John Ambulance, said: ‘The transition to secondary school is a big change and can create lots of questions and emotions.
‘They are immersed into a new social world and develop new friendship groups.
‘Crucial Crew helps to prepare our young children and aims to equip them with the skills they will need to cope with any challenges they may face throughout their education.
‘These skills are just as relevant in their free time and as they progress through their lives.
‘We were really proud to be a part of this project again.’