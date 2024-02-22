Laxey School has been recognised nationally as a ‘flagship school’ for its high levels of inclusion.
The Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) Award with ‘flagship’ recognition is the highest tier of status available to schools which have ‘demonstrable plans to sustain and develop internal inclusive practice’.
This includes the sharing of good practice between schools and having teachers who engage in inclusivity teaching within their classes.
Laxey School underwent a formal assessment with an external assessor from the UK who visited for a one-day validation process.
The report from this assessment stated that Laxey School ‘should be recognised as a “flagship” school because of the emphasis it has placed on working with parents and the wider community to improve education for its pupils.’
Shannon Bridson, the teacher responsible for overseeing the IQM programme at Laxey School, said: ‘As the coordinator, I am thrilled to see our collective hard work and dedication recognised.
‘This achievement reflects our shared commitment to creating a nurturing and supportive environment where every pupil has the opportunity to thrive.’