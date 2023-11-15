More than 25 Manx undergraduate students showcased their completed projects at the 2023 Step Programme Final in September.
Students presented projects based on their eight-week placements to Isle of Man Government Ministers, local businesses and other students, with projects ranging from blue carbon to engagement strategies and product testing.
This year’s ‘Most Enterprising Student’, sponsored by Business Isle of Man, was awarded to Ben McGee who completed a project on Preparation for Lexcel Accreditation with the Attorney General’s Chamber, and Ellen Rumney at Manx Utilities was named runner-up.
Ben commented: ‘I would recommend any students in their second year at university to get involved with the Step Programme. This placement was a great opportunity for me to learn new skills and gain valuable experience in the workplace. I’m extremely grateful to all of the staff at Chambers for the guidance and support that they have shown me as this award would not have been possible without them.’
The following students also received special recognition:
•Niamh Rowe was awarded Best Report, sponsored by Finance Isle of Man
•Oliver Hill was awarded Best Presentation, sponsored by Digital Isle of Man
•Robert Kirby and Charlotte Gordon were awarded the Judges Commendation, sponsored by Visit Isle of Man
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston MHK, who congratulated the students at the Step event and presented the awards, commented: ‘The final event was a fantastic celebration of the student’s achievements and showcased the variety of young talent we have here in the Isle of Man.
‘A key part of Our Island Plan is growing the island’s economic population, and programmes like this one provide a platform to showcase the incredible diversity of career options and possibilities that the Isle of Man offers to students whilst allowing them to gain essential work experience.’
The Step Programme matches students with local businesses and organisations to complete project placements for eight-weeks over the summer holidays, with this year seeing hosts range from government departments to local businesses and charities.
Applications for Step Programme 2024 will launch early December, with prospective student and hosts encouraged to register their interest by emailing [email protected] initially.
Students must be in their second year of a three-year degree course, or the second or third year of a four-year degree course to take part.
For more information on the department’s STEP Programme, visit dfe.im/step