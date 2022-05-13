NAHT accepts pay offer from DESC

A school leaders’ union, which represents headteachers in every school in the island, has accepted a pay offer from the government.

The National Association of Head Teachers’ (NAHT) members took part in a consultative ballot to see if they wished to accept a revised pay offer from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.

A majority of 91% voted to accept the pay deal.

The revised offer includes a consolidated payment of 2% for teachers and lecturers backdated to September 1, 2021 – this comes as the rate of inflation has hit 9%.

It also includes an additional 20 cover supervisors to work across all phases with a commitment to start this recruitment as soon as possible with the first post holders starting in post in September 2022, and acknowledgement and ensures that pay talks for 2022/23 will commence immediately.

Rob Kelsall, NAHT national secretary, said: ‘It’s been a long process of negotiation and I am really pleased that our members have now reached an accord with the department. Our members are hard-working professionals and deserve to be recognised as such.

‘It’s welcome news that the DESC will now backdate pay as well as begin work on recruiting an additional 20 new cover supervisors. It will be a huge boost for our members who can continue to remain focussed on delivering improved educational outcomes for children and young people on the Isle of Man.’

A previous offer made in January was rejected by a ballot of serving NAHT members on the Isle of Man by 55-45%. The ballot opened last on May 6 and closed on Friday.

Meanwhile, members of teachers’ union NASUWT voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay, workload and working practices with the government last month.