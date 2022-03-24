Over 170 get DofE awards this month

More than 170 young people in the island have received certificates for their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The awards night, held recently at the Gaiety Theatre, featured both bronze and silver award recipients.

The theme was activities that young people had completed during lockdown, or that had to be adapted because of Covid restrictions.

Malcolm Kelly, one of the island’s first recipients of the DofE Award more than 60 years ago, had been asked to present the certificates, but was unable to attend the event.

Alison Barnes, awards coordinator with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, explained why the event was so important to young people.

She said: ‘This is one of my favourite events of the DofE year.

‘It represents the end of the journey through a particular award and a celebration of the personal achievements of each individual who comes forward to receive their award.

‘Many participants changed or adapted their section activities to be able to continue with their award whilst adhering to restrictions.’

To gain a bronze award, young people aged 14 and over complete at least three months on each of three sections – volunteering, physical and skills – opting for six months on one of them.

They also plan, train for and complete a two-day walking expedition, which takes place in the island.

Meanwhile, the silver award involves a minimum of six months volunteering and six months on either physical or skills, with three months on the other.

For this they tackle a three-day expedition and is open to those aged 15 years old and over.

The DESC is an operating authority for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and has 13 units signed up to offer it.

DofE is offered at all five secondary schools within the Isle of Man as well as a number of voluntary youth organisations.

Some participants choose to work towards their awards independent of a unit, but are welcomed by groups to complete sections such as volunteering and expedition.

Video footage had been provided for the awards event of a ‘gold expedition with a difference’, according to DofE representatives.

Interviews had also been made with young people.

These included two sisters who volunteered their time through St John Ambulance to deliver prescriptions to households, and one girl who changed her physical activity from badminton to geocaching, which was completed during the one hour of daily exercise, as well as improving her navigation skills as part of her skills section.

As well as this, one student from Ramsey Grammar School talked about their experience of volunteering their time to home school younger siblings.