A major new report into the Isle of Man’s education system has highlighted significant areas for improvement.
The first annual overview of the external validation process, published by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) and carried out by Etio, points to widespread strengths but makes it clear that targeted action is required if schools are to improve standards.
While the report acknowledges positive developments – such as strong personal development programmes, successful integration of specialist provision centres and effective post-16 education – it says more must be done to meet the diverse needs of learners.
Other areas of improvement include the need for a more inclusive curriculum, better teaching methods, and stronger leadership across schools and education services.
The report also emphasises the need for an inclusive, personalised curriculum that fosters skills and knowledge rather than relying on traditional, one-size-fits-all approaches.
The report notes the importance of ‘curriculum design matched to pedagogical approaches, especially in high school’ and calls for a greater emphasis on connecting learning to real-world applications.
Teaching quality also emerged as a priority. Although there was evidence of innovation in some areas, the report found a lack of consistency in the use of varied teaching strategies, particularly at Key Stage 3.
It says: ‘Teachers should be encouraged to not only facilitate learning but to monitor learner understanding dynamically.’
Assessment practices were similarly criticised. The report calls for better use of formative assessment – ongoing checks on learning – to ensure teachers adapt their methods to support all learners.
Transition between primary and secondary education was identified as another area needing urgent attention. The warns that inconsistencies can leave learners struggling to adjust.
Strengthening collaboration between primary and secondary phases was described as crucial to fostering academic resilience and emotional well-being.
Attendance rates at high school level were also raised as a concern. The report calls for ‘targeted interventions’ and the promotion of a ‘positive school culture’ to boost attendance.
The report acknowledges external factors such as industrial action and the Covid-19 pandemic have disrupted learning.
DESC Minister Daphne Caine said: ‘The Department welcomes this first annual overview which provides a clear, evidence based foundation for future improvement in key areas highlighted within the overview.
‘The external validation process is providing invaluable insights. Recognising both strengths and areas for growth and development will enable us to focus resources effectively and build upon the great work already taking place across the Isle of Man.
‘The Department acknowledges that, while not all schools and educational services have been through the process to date, patterns are beginning to emerge which will enable the department to recognise areas of strength that can be harnessed to drive positive change across the Island in key areas for improvement.
‘Quality assurance is at the heart of our commitment to educational excellence. This overview provides a clear roadmap for future growth and improvement, ensuring that our education system continues to evolve and thrive.’
The full annual overview is available on the DESC website.