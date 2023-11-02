A wildlife challenge held over the summer has awarded its winner with a brand new iPad Mini.
Charity LoveTech’s ‘Wildlife Challenge’ was run in conjunction with the Manx Wildlife Trust and UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.
Its aim was to encourage younger people to explore nature and the outdoors and took place throughout August and September across eight locations in the island.
Using smartphones, participants could use QR codes to make pledges to help and protect the island’s wildlife and its biosphere.
As well as the wildlife challenge, eight to 12-year-olds were also invited to enter a competition with the chance of winning an Apple iPad Mini.
To win the iPad, they were asked to write up their own innovative biosphere pledges, with judges from Manx Telecom, the Manx Wildlife Trust and Appleby deciding on the winning entry.
The overall winner of the challenge and the recipient of the iPad Mini was Benjamin Danaher Pearce, while Toby Hesketh-Jordan, Sylvie Barron and Mathilda Martin were recognised as runners up.
Benjamin’s mum, Heidi Danaher, said: ‘Benji is absolutely over the moon to be the overall winner of such an amazing prize. Since taking part in the challenge, he has been a dedicated litter picking ambassador – but now even more so. He’s even got his grandma a litter picker so she can join him to help tidy up the glens.
‘The whole experience has really got him into nature and into looking after nature. Thank you so much Love Tech. What a brilliant initiative!’
Claire Milne, Love Tech’s co-founder and director, said: ‘On behalf of Love Tech, I’m thrilled with how the challenge worked out. It was fabulous to see so many children engaged in what proved to a great opportunity for families to get out and about over the summer enjoying nature, the beautiful countryside and all the Isle of Man has to offer.
‘The judging panel were truly amazed at how considered and thoughtful the children were with their competition entry pledges, and in particular how keen our entrants were to involve their families and others in protecting the Isle of Man’s unique biosphere.
‘It was also a joy to meet our young prize-winners, who were each brimming with enthusiasm and ideas about how to look after our environment. This kind of awareness is fundamental when it comes to appreciating our island and the importance of looking after it for future generations.
‘This challenge merged elements of science and technology whilst encouraging children to use innovative and creative thinking to explore our biosphere and ways to protect it.
‘A big well done to our innovative prizewinners Benjamin and runners up Toby, Mathilda and Sylvie.’