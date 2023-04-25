Two Manx teams succeeded at the ninth CyberCenturion National Finals at the STEM Centre in York.
The ‘CyberAces’ retained the senior title for a section year running, with the ‘Cyber Dragons’ also competing in the senior finals.
‘I am Root’ were also victorious in the junior section in their first run-out championships.
The ‘Cyber Dragons’ were the first all-female team to be entered into the finals by the Code Club.
Adam Drummond, team leader at Code Club, said: ‘When we learned of the result from the final, we were all ecstatic. It is the best result we’ve ever had, and we can’t wait to see what the teams get up to next year.
‘They should all be extremely proud of themselves. The soft skills they learn through competing in this competition are extremely transferable and should set them all in good stead for their future education and careers.’
Code Club, which operates out of Eagle Lab in Douglas, has now had teams in the finals in each of the last four years and has been competing the competition for eight years.
For the final task in the event, the competing teams were given four hours, split into two two-hour sessions, to secure three virtual computers using code.
Aaron Reilly from ‘CyberAces’, the winning senior team, said: ‘The event was such a friendly and supportive environment, from the organisers getting involved talking to teams, and conversations I had with other teams after the event about how they found the competition and what they thought was difficult.’
CyberCenturion is a national cyber education initiative for 12- to 18-year-olds across the British Isles.
The program is designed to excite, educate, and motivate students to pursue careers in STEM and cyber security.