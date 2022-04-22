Teachers’ union votes in favour of action in pay dispute

Members of teachers’ union NASUWT have voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay, workload and working practices with the government.

From today (Wednesday), members will no longer undertake a range of activities which do not directly relate to teaching and learning.

These include attending meetings or responding to emails outside pupil session times, undertaking routine administrative tasks, providing cover for absent colleagues or submitting lesson plans, according to a statement from NASUWT.

However, teachers will still continue to prepare for their timetabled lessons, teach, and mark and assess pupils’ work.

Earlier this month the majority of about 600 members were balloted for action, with 94% in support of action short of strike action.

This followed the union rejecting a 2% government pay rise. The union said this didn’t ‘come close’ to addressing the rate of inflation or tackling the year on year ‘real terms erosion of teachers’ salaries’.

NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach said: ‘Members have been reluctantly driven to take this action as a result of the failure of the Manx Government to deliver the fair pay and working conditions that teachers need and deserve.

‘In the last 12 months alone, 88% of Manx teachers have reported an increase in their workload.

‘But since 2010, teachers have witnessed the value of their pay fall by almost 30%, against rising inflation.

‘We have given ministers more than ample time to work with us to address this situation. Teachers deserve a better deal on their pay, workload and working conditions.’