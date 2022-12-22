Its governing body is a mix of eight of the island’s community, made up of external personnel, representatives from across the government, and elected UCM student and staff representatives.
The role of the board is to act as a ‘critical friend to UCM’, helping with the implementation of strategic goals, monitoring the delivery of those goals and working collaboratively with the senior leadership team to offer valuable support with key decision making, according to UCM.
After eight years as a governor, Bob Dowty, has passed the role of chairman to fellow governor Leslie Wong.
Student president April Ralph, who studies IT, and vice student president Jamie Blaydon, who studies a business management degree, have also joined the board.
With over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, Mr Dowty has dedicated much of his time and valuable experience to UCM, helping with the creation of policies and procedures and attending key events.
Mr Dowty said: ‘I have thoroughly enjoyed my tenure as head of governors and will miss working with the team at UCM.
‘A stand out memory has to be attending the Foundation Learning Awards and watching students who have overcome all sorts of personal struggles, receive recognition and a huge boost in confidence.
‘Another highlight has to be the annual skills test, where the University College opens up its campus for the public to watch as students studying vocational, hands-on courses, compete in a series of skill-based challenges, it’s brilliant.
‘Although I am sad to be moving on, I know UCM is in great hands with Leslie and I wish them all the best.’
The governing body recently attended a leaving meal for Mr Dowty held at UCM’s Cristory’s restaurant, catered by new chef lecturer Robert Hunter and his hospitality and catering students.
Mr Wong joined the Board of Governors in 2019 with more than 40 years’ experience of working in financial services.
He is bringing significant knowledge and experience to the position, having held a number of senior executive and board positions across a variety of different sized businesses and jurisdictions.
Mr Wong added: ‘I believe UCM is a tremendous asset for the Isle of Man and I want to be able to use my knowledge and experience to help consolidate that position and work with the senior leadership team to prepare for the uncertain and rapidly changing times we have ahead.
‘I’m looking forward to taking on this new role.’