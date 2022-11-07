Witches talk now online
Tuesday 8th November 2022 3:30 pm
John Callow’s talk on Gerard Gardner, ‘father of modern witchcraft’ is online ()
A talk about Gerard Gardner, ‘the father of modern witchcraft’ and his time in the island has been released online.
The talk, delivered by John Callow, took place in the Erin Arts centre to a full-capacity crowd and was recorded by Culture Vannin.
Gerard Gardner was the founder of the Wicca religion which is still practised worldwide to this day and lived in the island from 1951 until he died in 1964.
John Callow has previously written and spoke on various areas of early modern witchcraft and educated the crowd on the history of Gardner in the hour-long talk at the Manx LitFest earlier this year.
The talk is available on the Culture Vannin website and its YouTube channel.
