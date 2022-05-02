Young writers will be published in one of our newspapers

Young people are invited to put pen to paper to help celebrate the Isle of Man’s unique natural environment and rich wildlife in a competition that will see best entries published.

Young Nature Writer 2022 has been launched to coincide with Manx Wildlife Week, which also encourages people to connect with the nature on their doorstep.

The competition challenges people 21 and under to share a written piece about their favourite creature, place or plant, or about how spending time in nature makes them feel.

This must be done in 500 words or under and can include illustrations before the deadline on August 31.

The challenge is run by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man alongside Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT), Manx Ornithological Society (MOS) and Isle of Man Newspapers who will all help with the judging and provide prizes including memberships.

Winners will all see their work featured in a variety of local publications and nature journals.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture and vice-chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, said: ‘I hope our young people will use this as an opportunity to connect with our wonderful Biosphere.

‘As custodians of the many parts of the island’s unique landscape, such as plantations and glens, DEFA manage so many places that inspiration can be taken from.’

Leigh Morris, chief executive of MWT, said: ‘Engaging with young people has never been more crucial for us and this competition will help inspire them to reflect on our island environment.’

Richard Butt, editor of Isle of Man Newspapers, said: ‘It’s a pleasure to again team up with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, of which we are a partner, MWT and, for the first time this year, MOS to encourage and publish new young writing talent on this important topic.’

Janet Thompson, secretary of the MOS, said: ‘The island has incredible native and visiting birdlife. Once you start looking, you will see birds everywhere. For your entry, why not open your eyes, look up to the skies and resting places and write about the birds you see and the lives they lead?’