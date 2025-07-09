Eighty years ago this month, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth visited the Isle of Man.
The girl in the floral dress, pictured with a group who presented a bouquet to the Queen in Onchan, is now a sprightly 91-year-old living in Warrington.
Her son David Booth was scanning some photos for his mum's 90th birthday last year when he came across the photo of the 1945 royal visit.
He said: ‘My mum, Eileen Booth, nee Corkill was 11 years old at the time.
‘She was born in March 1934 at Forest Lodge, Little Mill, Onchan.
‘She is still with us, and quite an active, sprightly 91-year-old.
‘She left the island in 1960 to live in Warrington, after marrying my father who she met at a village dance in Andreas, while he was serving at RAF Jurby on the bombing range as part of his National Service.
‘She still visits the island occasionally, and is hoping to return again later this year.’
The same photograph also appeared on a Manx £1 stamp in 2005, as part of an issue titled 'Celebration & Reflection, the Isle of Man 1945', and David said he wonders if anyone else featured in the picture is still with us.
King George VI and Queen Elizabeth’s visit on July 4 to 6, 1945, began at the Villa Marina where 3,500 school children stood in the gardens to welcome them and where they met artist William Hoggatt.
Next port of call was Ramsey where a crowd of 500 school children, servicemen and women, home on leave, and other emergency service professionals gathered to greet them.
At Bishopscourt they posed for photographs outside St Nicholas’ chapel and planted two oak trees.
George VI and Queen Elizabeth also attended the Tynwald Day ceremony where they took the salute from a Royal Naval Guard of Honour.